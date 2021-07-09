Time for a celebration as Twyford sax group marks fifth birthday

HUNDREDS of Twyford-based sax players took part in a celebratory music video last month, with the help of a celebrity musician.

Sax Bandits, a saxophone-only group with more than 100 members, released its own virtual rendition of Celebration by Kool & The Gang in June.

Rob Digweed, the leader of the group, has been working on the production since March — and he even managed to arrange some celebrity support from Scott Gilman.

The musical legend, who is well-known for playing in actor Jeff Goldblum’s jazz band, joined the Twyford players in their biggest music video yet.

Rob, who is also known as the Sorcerer of Sax, says he is extremely proud of the latest production.

“It took three months’ of work and the end result completely speaks for itself,” he says. “I’m very happy and very relieved it made its way out into the world because we had quite a few technical challenges along the way.”

READ MORE: Sax Bandits and musical legend are planning a Celebration

Vocalist, guitarist and DJ Laura Williams also lent a helping hand to the project. She has played guitar alongside Rod Stewart and sung with John Legend in the past.

Sax Bandits was also joined by Dave Ashworth, vocalist and performer in the band Ear Candy Oxford. He has played gigs across the UK and internationally.

Rob says it was an honour to work with some big names on the latest video.

“I love collaborating with some of these sax heroes,” he says. “It really adds the icing on the cake. Scott was amazing too — he knew exactly what to do.”

Other notable members include drummer Lewis Jenkins, DJ King Konga, and guitarist Rich Zbaraski.

In total, there were 126 saxophonists and 11 musicians who made up the backing band.

Rob says the group loved taking part in the video, and he has since received nothing but positive feedback.

“We’ve had a lot of high praise and everyone seems really happy to be featured in it,” he says. “The song worked really well because it was easy for people to pick up on.

“It also worked well thematically, and helped us celebrate our band’s fifth birthday and the end of lockdown.”

READ MORE: Twyford sax group jam with musical legend Snake Davis

Now, Sax Bandits is looking forward to regrouping this month for the first time since last year.

“We’ve been doing this virtually, but it’ll be nice to get back in the room together and make some noise,” he adds.

To watch Sax Bandits’ latest lockdown production, visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hs2Tu1k5iGY&ab_channel=SaxBandits

Find out more about the group here: www.saxbandits.co.uk