Tips to stay open throughout November

LOCAL recycling centres have pledged to stay open during the second national lockdown.

The re3 centres in Bracknell and Reading will remain open to the public with enforced safety measures and booking systems in place.

Residents are asked to use re3’s ‘Click and Tip’ service, and to only visit centres if they cannot store their waste at home.

And people are being encouraged to use kerbside waste collection services whenever possible over the coming month.

“We want to continue to offer our services and as always ask everyone to follow staff advice,” said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham Borough Council.

“We expect some difficult months ahead and as we do appreciate that using the Click and Tip service is an extra step people need to take, thank you for understanding, compliance and simply for being kind.”

Bookings can be made between 8am and 6pm and can be booked a week in advance.

For more information, visit: re3.fccenvironment.co.uk/click-tip-services