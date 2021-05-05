To celebrate Queen’s birthday, Finchampstead care home travels the country

CARE home residents enjoyed a day of special celebrations last week.

Warren Lodge care home, in Finchampstead, hosted an event to mark the Queen’s 95th birthday as part of its Armchair Travel Day on Wednesday, April 21.

The care home chose Great Britain as its place of travel for the day to coincide with the Queen’s birthday and St George’s Day.

Residents also enjoyed food from different regions, which included dishes such as a full English breakfast, cawl cennin (leek soup), ploughman’s supper, moggy cake and Manchester tart.

The staff decorated the home with red, white and blue bunting along with dressing up for the day to celebrate the occasion.

Activities included a balloon bounce, and a Last Night of the Proms singalong.

Residents got to reminisce with a Forget Me Not box, named Royalty, and contained a range of souvenirs relating to the Royal Family.

They also watched a DVD named Happy and Glorious, which they enjoyed drinking Pimms and raising a glass to the Queen while watching the programme.

Melody Spooner, life enrichment manager, said: “Everybody really enjoyed the day, the food was interesting because we all tried a variety of dishes from different parts of the country and most of it was food the residents hadn’t eaten before.

“The event went down very well, sometimes the residents are a bit unsure about the Armchair Travel Day but the British theme was their choice this time and everyone was really happy and chatty and there were a lot of residents reminiscing throughout the day which was lovely.”