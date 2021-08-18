Wokingham.Today

Toddler group restarts sessions in Twyford this September

by Charlotte King0
Baby toddler group
Picture: Pixabay

TOTS IN Twyford will be pleased to know a toddler group is relaunching next month.

Noah’s Ark Toddler Group, organised by Thru-Christ, will begin hosting sessions on Tuesday, September 14.

Its first service, Bumps & Babies, is free and suitable for pre-walkers and their carers and, will run from 10am until 11am every Tuesday.

The Toddler Group, which takes place between 10am and 11.30am each week, will include playtime, crafts, snacks and singing for youngsters.

It costs £2.50 for your first child, and 50p for “toddling siblings”.

The sessions, run by the churches in Twyford, Ruscombe and Hurst during term-time, will be held at Twyford URC on Church Street.

For more information, email ele@thru-christ.org.uk or visit www.thru-christ.org.uk

Related posts

Relief road opens in Arborfield to tackle congestion

Jess Warren

EVERY STEP COUNTS: Making mornings count

Staff Writer

Diocese of Oxford calls for new school governors to come forward

Charlotte King
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.