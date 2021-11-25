Wokingham.Today

Together again after 11 years … Duo team up for Nettlebed Folk Club gig

by Phil Creighton0
Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox will be at Nettlebed Folk Club Picture: Colin Thompson

THE NEXT act at Nettlebed Folk Club is a rare opportunity to see a duo come together again after years of solo work.

Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox will be visiting on Monday, November 29.

The pair, fine singers, are said to be masters of vocal harmony and musicians of stunning ability who can weave magic to any auditorium.

Billy is familiar as frontman of Lindisfarne, while Bob is a member of Warhorse.

They are currently touring with a show called Five Star B&B, and this is their first such enterprise together since 2010, where they enjoyed sell-out performances and glowing reviews.

The pair are so busy, this is the first time they have had the opportunity to get back together again.

The set list will include Lindisfarne classics and trad folk arrangements such as Sally Wheatley, Meet Me On The Corner, Dance To Your Daddy, and Clear White Light.

Add in Billy and Bob’s close rapport, and lashings of wit, and this is sure to be a warm-hearted show ideal for audiences of virtually any age or musical persuasion.

The club is on the High Street in Nettlebed, and is currently operating at 80% capacity due to covid.

Doors open at 7.50pm and tickets cost £15.

For more details, or to book, call 01628 636620 between 10am and 8pm, or log on to www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

