Tom Holland to talk about Dominion: The Making of the Western Mind in free online talk

A SERIES of talks looking at life, the universe and everything will be run virtually thanks to the University of Reading’s Chaplaincy.

On Tuesday, February 23, there will be an hour-long session with Tom Holland.

He will be speaking at the annual chaplaincy lecture, telling Mark Laynesmith about The Sunday Times History Book of The Year, Dominion: The Making of the Western Mind.

It explores the deep Christian roots in the Western world’s thinking about science, secularism, gay rights and even atheism.

The event runs on Teams, from 7pm.

And on Monday, March 15, between 7.30pm and 9pm, its Café Théologique session features Dr Carys Walsh talking about the poetry and theology of R S Thomas.

She is the author of Frequencies of God and will be introducing the work of the Welsh poet and mystic. Nominated for the Nobel Prize for literature, Thomas has been described as “one of the major English language and European poets of the 20th century”.

This event runs on Zoom and Facebook.

For more details, or to book, log on to www.reading.ac.uk and search for Upcoming Events. Alternatively, search Facebook for Reading.Café.Théologique