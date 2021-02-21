Wokingham.Today

Tom Holland to talk about Dominion: The Making of the Western Mind in free online talk

by Phil Creighton0
Tom Holland

A SERIES of talks looking at life, the universe and everything will be run virtually thanks to the University of Reading’s Chaplaincy.

On Tuesday, February 23, there will be an hour-long session with Tom Holland.

He will be speaking at the annual chaplaincy lecture, telling Mark Laynesmith about The Sunday Times History Book of The Year, Dominion: The Making of the Western Mind.

It explores the deep Christian roots in the Western world’s thinking about science, secularism, gay rights and even atheism.

The event runs on Teams, from 7pm.

Dr Carys Walsh

And on Monday, March 15, between 7.30pm and 9pm, its Café Théologique session features Dr Carys Walsh talking about the poetry and theology of R S Thomas.

She is the author of Frequencies of God and will be introducing the work of the Welsh poet and mystic. Nominated for the Nobel Prize for literature, Thomas has been described as “one of the major English language and European poets of the 20th century”.

This event runs on Zoom and Facebook.

For more details, or to book, log on to www.reading.ac.uk and search for Upcoming Events. Alternatively, search Facebook for Reading.Café.Théologique

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Parties pledge to work together to fix bus problems in Woodley and Earley

Gemma Davidson

Two arrested over Arborfield burglaries

Gemma Davidson

GALLERY: Woodley Winter Extravaganza 2017

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Support Workingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.