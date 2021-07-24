Wokingham.Today

Tom joins Reading Buses, but he won’t be getting behind the wheel

by Phil Creighton0
Tom Broadfoot has joined Reading Buses
READING BUSES has made a dynamic new appointment but don’t ask him to get behind the wheel – he can’t drive. 

Tom Broadfoot, 34, has joined as the company’s new marketing and PR executive and brings with him 15 years’ experience of media content creation. 

He’s worked at Henley Business School where he was its senior digital content executive. 

But now he’s working for the firm that helps run Wokingham borough’s routes, which include the Lions, Leopards, Oranges and Claret services. 

“I’m really excited to get to work at such a vibrant and forward-facing organisation,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with our community to make sure people have pride in the service we provide.

“I am learning that the bus business is a complex one, but I’d better get my head around it quickly as I can’t drive so they can’t exactly get me out behind the wheel of the purple 17 if I’m no good at this bit.”

Away from buses, Mr Broadfoot enjoys the theatre and kayaking, but not at the same time.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

