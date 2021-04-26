Tonic Music for Mental Health: DJ Paula plans to fly high for charity

Wokingham-based DJ Paula Frost will be flying sky-high for music charity Tonic Music for Mental Health.

DJ Paula Frost, from Way Out Radio, will be strapped to a plane as part of a charity fundraiser between Tuesday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 29.

Paula is hoping to raise £500 for Tonic Music for Mental Health, a charity supporting musicians suffering with mental health, to which she has already raised half of her target.

The charity promotes good mental health in the music industry by offering a range of training, mental health guides and peer support.

She will be joining a team of 40 people, as part of Barry’s Flying Circus 2021, from Tuesday, September 28 to Wednesday, September in aid of the charity’s Tonic Rider programme.

Launched earlier this month, the aim of the programme is to create free resources for musicians on mental health in the industry.

Barry Ashworth, patron of Tonic Music for Mental Health and creator of the fundraiser, said: “Among my music circle, it’s been devastating to lose friends to suicide since the pandemic.

“The need is urgent and I’m really honoured to work with an organisation that is providing practical support where it’s most needed – with the music industry on its knees, it is needed now more than ever.”

Paula said it feels great to be able to “give back and support other musicians”.

She added: “I am definitely quaking in my boots about being strapped to the top of a plane and flown around, I mean it’s a pretty dangerous and crazy thing to do.

“I am so proud that Barry asked me to be a part of this, my fundraising has been soaring over the past few weeks and I hope to reach my goal of £500 very soon.

“It feels great to be able to give back and support other musicians.”

How to support DJ Paula’s wing walk:

To donate to Paula’s Wing Walk, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/paulawingwalk

Find out more about Tonic Music For Mental Health

For more information on Tonic Music for Mental Health, log on to tonicmusic.co.uk