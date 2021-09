IT’S A harvest that keeps on giving.

Charity Freely Fruity has now picked more than a tonne of produce from its allotments, and shared them with community groups.

The group were at Wokingham’s Heritage Open Day on Saturday, handing out free strawberry plants to visitors.

Co-founder Ryan Simpson said: “It feels amazing to go over the tonne. We are really proud of all the team who help to make it happen.

“Who knows what we will end up with, especially as the weather is on our side at the moment.”