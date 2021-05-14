Tony Christie puts on a show for Wokingham

FORGET Amarillo, Tony Christie is on his way to The Whitty.

Wokingham Music Club is gearing up for a variety of gigs this year, including a performance from Tony Christie.

The club, founded by Stan Hetherington in 2012, is hosting 17 gigs this year, kicking off with Toyah on Friday, July 16.

The line up includes Never The Bride, Oye Santana, Andy Fairweather, Slim Chance and many more.

Concerts will be held at the Royal British Legion Club, in Winnersh, The Whitty Theatre and Emmbrook Sports and Social Club, Wokingham.

The pandemic has meant that live music gigs had to be put on hold over the past year.

Mr Hetherington said he is most looking forward to seeing live music in person again.

He added: “Watching music on TV is not the same as being there watching it in person and smelling the crowd.

“There’s just something unique about a crowd of people all looking in the same direction, looking at the same thing and experiencing something personal together.”

Having spent time building clients and relationships with artists across the UK and overseas, Mr Hetherington said he has “built up trust” with well-known musicians over the last few years

With notable singer, Tony Christie, taking to the stage in October, Mr Hetherington said he was excited for the performance.

“Everybody knows Tony Christie and he’s one of the few artists where everyone in the UK knows him thanks to his very popular song, Amarillo,” he said.

“When he comes on stage and tells the audience to sing-along to his next song we just know everyone’s going to cheer and smile and that’s going to be a very special moment.”

Together with Music Venue Trust, an organisation representing small music venues across the UK, Wokingham Music Club has worked to ensure venues will be a safe place.

Mr Hetherington said: “We can reassure people that Wokingham Music Club have worked tirelessly to make sure that we will have a programme of measures in place so that our venues are as safe as they possibly can be.

“We will do everything to make sure live music is back up and running again and we want the audience and artists to have a really good time.”

For the full list of concerts or to purchase tickets visit: ticketsource.co.uk/wokinghammusicclub