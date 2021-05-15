Tony is Wokingham town mayor for second year

WOKINGHAM TOWN COUNCIL has reelected Cllr Tony Lack as town mayor for a second year of office.

At its annual meeting, held virtually on Tuesday, May 4, his fellow councillors gave him the seal of approval.

And joining him as mayoress will be his wife, Claire.

Cllr Lack has been a town councillor since 2015, representing the ward of Evendons West.

Since this time, Tony has been vice-chairman of the planning and transportation committee, chairman of the Elms Field working party and he has also been deputy mayor.

In addition, Cllr Lack plays a very active role in litter picks and removing graffiti in the town.

The deputy town mayor for the forthcoming term will remain as Cllr Maria Gee and her Consort is Mr Chris Gee.

A small civic service is being held at St Paul’s Church in Reading Road on Sunday, May 16, at 2pm for the mayor, his family and a few councillors and guests.

The service, held under covid conditions, will be livestreamed for anyone who wants to watch. To tune in visit: https://youtu.be/qKfLmt6YoFM

Cllr Lack said: “I feel privileged to be chosen as Mayor for a second year and to be given another chance to perform many of the mayoral duties that were curtailed over the last 12 months.

“During the last year Claire and I visited all sorts of groups and organisations but were particularly impressed by the efforts and successes of all the charities that are working to make Wokingham a wonderful place to live.

“We are praying that the recovery from the pandemic continues to be successful, so we have chosen the theme of reconnect for our year as we all reconnect with the ones we love as well as our favourite retailers in town.”

A mayoral tradition is to raise funds for a chosen charity, but covid meant this has not been possible to date.

“This year, we hope to do a bit better,” Cllr Lack said.

“In keeping with my wish to help youngsters in the town I have selected the 3rd Wokingham, Mayor’s Own, Scout Group as my charity.

“This Group is based in Norreys and I hope that by supporting them we can help them reconnect with their activities.”

He added: “Our Council has worked hard to perform all its duties in the last difficult year and I am very proud that it remains in a sound financial position.

“My thanks go to both Councillors and staff for their hard work.

“Claire and I look forward to serving once again and to meeting as many of our residents, volunteers and traders as we can throughout the year.”