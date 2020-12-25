TONY JOHNSON: That was the year – that was!

IT WOULD be fair to say that it’s been an unusual year that’s been challenging to write about with all that’s been going on.
Locally, Nationally and Internationally, we’re living in ‘interesting times’
So as a reminder of all the words we’ve learned in the course this past 12 months, here’s a snapshot showing how much things have changed.
The Political Alphabet … of 2020
A’s for Algorithm, which just like the App
Never got working and caused a great flap
B stood for Brexit, Briefings and Blursday
And Bubbles and Boris who’ll see you next Tuesday
C was the Covid that’s swept through our land
We clapped for the carers, a mighty fine band
It was also for Cummings and all of the cronies
Chumocracy’s fakers, a crowd of gross phoneys
D was for Distancing, much of it Social
Depression and Debt and Democracy vocal
E was for Eye-test and Exams melancholic
Results had a re-call, completely shambolic
F stood for Face-mask and Following the science
They Flattened the curve but there came non-compliance
H was for hand-gel, Hancock-up and Herd
Immunity followed? Of course that’s absurd
“I” wasn’t alone, in self-Isolation
Food got delivered, providing salvation
J stood for jobs, furloughed or not
Also for Jenrick, his plan’s gone to pot
K’s the Key-workers who kept Britain going
It’s them we owe thanks to, with praise overflowing
L became Lockdown with government Lies
To be over by summer, now there’s a surprise
M stands for Malcolm who’s Mayor and on Mute
With “blooming technology” – he needs to reboot!
N’s the New Normal we’re having to guess
It was also the saving of our NHS
O was Online, the place we’ve been shopping
It’s mucked up the high street, retail’s now flopping
P’s the Pandemic and Pubs were all shut
There was no PPE, but now there’s a glut
Q were the Queues in early lockdown
When there weren’t any loo rolls, all over town
R’s the R-number, you know how it feels
But it’s also for Rashford who’s saved free school meals
S was the Shielding that kept vulnerable folk in
And that Statue of Colston’s that got a right soakin’
T was the Testing, announced with great gusto
Tracing and Travel bans, about which we’ve cussed so
U was Unprecedented, never happened before
But a century ago Influenza killed more
V became Virtual where the world’s far away
It’s also the Vaccines we’ll be getting one day
W’s for Wuhan and Joe Wicks front room fitness
And Working from home, with family as witness
X was the Xmas which Boris has shot
From hero to zero, he’s just gone to pot
Y was the Year with Yawns, Yin and Yang
So we’ve all turned to YouTube to go out with a bang
And Z was for Zoom with screen-to-screen meetings
It only remains to share Christmas Greetings
The last word…
As a non-expert, I’ve avoided it like the plague, but it can only be… Coronavirus.