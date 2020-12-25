TONY JOHNSON: That was the year – that was!

IT WOULD be fair to say that it’s been an unusual year that’s been challenging to write about with all that’s been going on.

Locally, Nationally and Internationally, we’re living in ‘interesting times’

So as a reminder of all the words we’ve learned in the course this past 12 months, here’s a snapshot showing how much things have changed.

The Political Alphabet … of 2020

A’s for Algorithm, which just like the App

Never got working and caused a great flap

B stood for Brexit, Briefings and Blursday

And Bubbles and Boris who’ll see you next Tuesday

C was the Covid that’s swept through our land

We clapped for the carers, a mighty fine band

It was also for Cummings and all of the cronies

Chumocracy’s fakers, a crowd of gross phoneys

D was for Distancing, much of it Social

Depression and Debt and Democracy vocal

E was for Eye-test and Exams melancholic

Results had a re-call, completely shambolic

F stood for Face-mask and Following the science

They Flattened the curve but there came non-compliance

H was for hand-gel, Hancock-up and Herd

Immunity followed? Of course that’s absurd

“I” wasn’t alone, in self-Isolation

Food got delivered, providing salvation

J stood for jobs, furloughed or not

Also for Jenrick, his plan’s gone to pot

K’s the Key-workers who kept Britain going

It’s them we owe thanks to, with praise overflowing

L became Lockdown with government Lies

To be over by summer, now there’s a surprise

M stands for Malcolm who’s Mayor and on Mute

With “blooming technology” – he needs to reboot!

N’s the New Normal we’re having to guess

It was also the saving of our NHS

O was Online, the place we’ve been shopping

It’s mucked up the high street, retail’s now flopping

P’s the Pandemic and Pubs were all shut

There was no PPE, but now there’s a glut

Q were the Queues in early lockdown

When there weren’t any loo rolls, all over town

R’s the R-number, you know how it feels

But it’s also for Rashford who’s saved free school meals

S was the Shielding that kept vulnerable folk in

And that Statue of Colston’s that got a right soakin’

T was the Testing, announced with great gusto

Tracing and Travel bans, about which we’ve cussed so

U was Unprecedented, never happened before

But a century ago Influenza killed more

V became Virtual where the world’s far away

It’s also the Vaccines we’ll be getting one day

W’s for Wuhan and Joe Wicks front room fitness

And Working from home, with family as witness

X was the Xmas which Boris has shot

From hero to zero, he’s just gone to pot

Y was the Year with Yawns, Yin and Yang

So we’ve all turned to YouTube to go out with a bang

And Z was for Zoom with screen-to-screen meetings

It only remains to share Christmas Greetings

The last word…

As a non-expert, I’ve avoided it like the plague, but it can only be… Coronavirus.

