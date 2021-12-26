Top 10 Christmas cracker jokes revealed

THE BEST, or maybe worst, Christmas cracker jokes according to one greetings card company have been revealed.

The list of groan-worthy festive one-liners has been compiled by thortful.com in an ultimate Christmas cracker jokes index.

Thortful say that Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without some beloved traditions, like jamming a novelty paper hat from a cracker on your head, and enjoying a classic cracker lame joke.

Their top 10 worst jokes are:

Which of Santa’s reindeer have the worst manners? Rude-olph. What do you get when you cross an apple with a Christmas tree? A Pineapple. What goes Oh, Oh, Oh? Santa walking backwards. Why couldn’t the skeleton go to the Christmas party? He had no body to go with. Why was the turkey in the pop group? Because he was the only one with drumsticks. What do snowmen wear on their heads? Ice caps. What is the best Christmas present in the world? A broken drum, you just can’t beat it. What athlete is warmest in winter? A long jumper. What do you call a Christmas rom-com about bread? Loaf Actually. How does Santa keep track of all the fireplaces he’s visited? He keeps a logbook.

And Thortful are asking for jokes which are cheesier than a post-dinner cheese board to be added to their

to their index.

Visitors to the website can also vote on the best worst jokes which have been submitted.

Recent favourites include: Why is Parliament like ancient Bethlehem? It takes a miracle to find three wise men there, and: Why are Christmas trees so bad at knitting? Because they always drop their needles.

The Christmas cracker joke index can be seen at: thortful.com/christmas-cracker-jokes