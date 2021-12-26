Top 10 Christmas cracker jokes revealed

THE BEST, or maybe worst, Christmas cracker jokes according to one greetings card company have been revealed.
The list of groan-worthy festive one-liners has been compiled by thortful.com in an ultimate Christmas cracker jokes index.
Thortful say that Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without some beloved traditions, like jamming a novelty paper hat from a cracker on your head, and enjoying a classic cracker lame joke.
Their top 10 worst jokes are:
-
Which of Santa’s reindeer have the worst manners? Rude-olph.
-
What do you get when you cross an apple with a Christmas tree? A Pineapple.
-
What goes Oh, Oh, Oh? Santa walking backwards.
-
Why couldn’t the skeleton go to the Christmas party? He had no body to go with.
-
Why was the turkey in the pop group? Because he was the only one with drumsticks.
-
What do snowmen wear on their heads? Ice caps.
-
What is the best Christmas present in the world? A broken drum, you just can’t beat it.
-
What athlete is warmest in winter? A long jumper.
-
What do you call a Christmas rom-com about bread? Loaf Actually.
-
How does Santa keep track of all the fireplaces he’s visited? He keeps a logbook.
And Thortful are asking for jokes which are cheesier than a post-dinner cheese board to be added to their
to their index.
Visitors to the website can also vote on the best worst jokes which have been submitted.
Recent favourites include: Why is Parliament like ancient Bethlehem? It takes a miracle to find three wise men there, and: Why are Christmas trees so bad at knitting? Because they always drop their needles.
The Christmas cracker joke index can be seen at: thortful.com/christmas-cracker-jokes