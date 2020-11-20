The Wokingham Paper

Top gear bargain with WADE

by Phil Creighton0
WADE has this Rover for sale

A MOTORING bargain is being offered, with proceeds going to the work of WADE.

The centre for the elderly has been gifted a Rover 25, which it can sell to boost its coffers.

The charity, based on Reading Road, has been hard hit by the pandemic, unable to hold its regular fundraising events.

The car was registered in 2000, has a full year MoT and just 81,000 miles on the clock. A new battery was installed two months ago and the water pump and head gasket were recently changed.

The metallic maroon vehicle also has a full-service history available.

The asking price is £250, although a larger donation would be welcomed.

For more details, call WADE secretary Jess on 0118 978 7025.

