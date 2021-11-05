Top Hat director says audiences can expect an evening of “pure bliss” at The Mill at Sonning this winter

THE DIRECTOR of Top Hat says he’s “in awe” of the cast after receiving rave reviews at The Mill at Sonning.

The Irving Berlin tap extravaganza, which is running until Saturday, January 8, follows the story of Hollywood entertainer Jerry Travers.

It celebrates 1930’s song, style and romance including classic hits, Puttin’ on the Ritz, Cheek to Cheek and Top Hat, White Tie and Tails.

Jonathan O’Boyle said he’s “thrilled” to be directing the show.

“We were supposed to put on Top Hat last Christmas but unfortunately had to postpone it due to covid,” he said.

“So it’s great that The Mill at Sonning has stuck with it and I can’t think of a better show to be putting on with a great group of cast and creatives coming out of this pandemic.”

Mr Boyle described the musical as a post-escapism comedy.

And said audiences can experience a “sense of joy” when coming to watch the show.

Primarily attracted to the music, Mr Boyle he’s wanted to direct the show ever since he saw it live in the West End.

“There’s not one bad number in it,” he said. “Its a brilliant book, it’s very funny, enjoyable and light hearted and I love that kind of humour.

“It’s the kind of comedy that’s right for now and with the show we had to be creative on how we used the space and told this fabulous story at The Mill.”

Mr Boyle added that the rehearsal process has been “open and free” with cast members in putting their ideas.

He said: “We’ve made sure we’ve been keeping everyone safe and I’m so happy all the cast said yes to being involved in this show as they’ve been absolutely brilliant.”

And he explained the actors used their skills in order to tell the story.

“It’s always exciting to see what performers bring to the table,” he said.

“I’m very open to responding to what their suggestions during rehearsals.

“And even the tap element is really thrilling to watch and to observe, and our choreographer Ashley Nottingham has brought the big ensemble numbers to life.”

Mr Boyle expressed his love for directing saying he gets to “build great relationships with the actors”.

“I really enjoy working with so many talented people and bringing such great musicals onto the stage to entertain audiences.”

Thanking the cast and creatives for their efforts, Mr Boyle said he feels “deep gratitude” towards them for believing in his vision.

“I cannot thank them all enough, what we’ve achieved is beyond anything I’d ever imagined,” he explained.

“Everyone has worked so hard to get to where we are and I’m proud to be a part of such an incredible production.”

For those looking to book tickets, Mr Boyle said audiences can forget the world outside and spent an evening of “pure bliss”.

For more details, or to book tickets, call the box office on 0118 969 8000, or log on to: millatsonning.com