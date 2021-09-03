Top reviews for Wokingham-based franchise lead to award

A BUSINESS born in Wokingham has been recognised with an award, after completing 30,000 services for its customers.

Ovenu, launched by Adam Penniston in 1997, has received a diamond award from an online review site for “outstanding” customer service.

The oven-valeting franchise dismantles and cleans ovens across Wokingham, Finchampstead, Arborfield, Twyford and Wargrave.

It received the diamond award from Trustist — and Mr Penniston said it was a welcome win following a challenging 18 months.

“This business is founded on great service, and there is no higher praise than glowing testimonials from people that matter most — our clients,” he said. “This diamond award represents a huge vote of confidence in the business and the service we provide.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to our clients, because without their positive feedback, Ovenu Wokingham wouldn’t have received this accolade.”

Nigel Apperley, chief executive of Trustist, added: “It is important to recognise that individual franchisees like Adam play a huge part in building a good reputation for an overall brand.”