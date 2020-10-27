Top tips to help you drive safely this autumn

IN RECENT weeks, you might have had to stick the thermostat up on your car’s heater.

Yes, there’s no getting away from it: autumn is here, the days are getting shorter and there’s leaves on the road.

The motoring experts at LeaseVan.co.uk have revealed their best advice for coping with autumnal hazards on the roads.

From replacing wiper blades to checking and replacing fog lights, drivers have been offered tips for preparing to drive in the low sun, rain, chilly mornings and sudden fog that autumn can bring.

The LeaseCar team have also looked at other potential hazards, like driving in the dark and avoiding animals which are more active in autumn.

Tim Alcock from LeaseVan.co.uk said: “Since we’ve been able to get out of our homes and back onto the roads, drivers will have gotten used to the warm dry weather, but with autumn just around the corner we wanted to make sure motorists were prepared for the potential dangers the change in weather can bring.

“We’ve compiled some advice for the different hazards, but the most important thing drivers need to remember is to slow down and leave plenty of room between them and the car in front.

“It’s also important to make sure your vehicle is in top condition too. Checking the wiper blades, bulbs and anti-freeze regularly is a must.”

Wet weather

Quick showers and heavy downpours can be dangerous to drive through. Rainwater mixing with the oil, dirt and grime on the roads can make then slick and slippery. Slow down and make sure you have enough stopping distance should you need to break suddenly.

Dazzle

Low sun can cause a problem at this time of year making it difficult to see.

Make sure you carry a pair of sunglasses in the car, use the sun visors and keep the windscreen clean.

A grimy windscreen can make the glare worse. If you are being dazzled, slow down.

Wet leaves

A patch of wet leaves can be just as dangerous as a big puddle. Reduce your speed before driving onto them, and remember, they may be hiding a pothole or other road hazard.

Driving in the dark

Being ready for night-time driving is essential. Check the bulbs in your headlights and taillights and when you’re on the road, slow down and keep an eye out for pedestrians.

Chilly mornings

The onset of autumn and winter means a dip in temperatures. Make sure your anti-freeze has been checked and you have everything you need to scrape the windscreen.

Icy roads

More of a problem during winter months, but some autumnal mornings can be icy.

Try not to break suddenly or take corners too quickly.

Be gentle with your acceleration and manoeuvres.

Fog

Fog can be a sudden hazard and it’s best to avoid driving if it’s too heavy. If you are caught out by quick falling fog, keep your speed low, use dipped lights and fog lights rather than full beamed lights and allow plenty of room for the car in front.

Animals

Deer are most active during the autumn months, October in particular, and are known to dart out into the road. If you see a deer, slow down and continue as usual.

Wiper blades

After a summer of sunshine, it’s time to check your wiper blades. If they squeak as they wipe, it’s time to replace them.