Shirtless man stabs victim in Wokingham street – police appeal for witnesses

A MAN was stabbed in Wokingham on Tuesday evening. Now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place between 8.30pm and 8.50pm in Latimer Road, off Barkham Road and close to Wokingham’s railway station.

Thames Valley Police said that the victim, a 38-year-old man, was in an alteraction with his attacker.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The attacker is described as a topless white man in his early 30s.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector John Wordsworth, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was a serious assault in which a man was stabbed and he is receiving ongoing hospital treatment.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw this assault, or who has any other information which they think could be relevant to our investigation.

“If you have any details which you think could help us, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43210099172.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”