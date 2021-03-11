Wokingham.Today

Shirtless man stabs victim in Wokingham street – police appeal for witnesses

by John Wakefield0
police

A MAN was stabbed in Wokingham on Tuesday evening. Now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

The incident took place between 8.30pm and 8.50pm in Latimer Road, off Barkham Road and close to Wokingham’s railway station. 

Thames Valley Police said that the victim, a 38-year-old man, was in an alteraction with his attacker. 

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. 

The attacker is described as a topless white man in his early 30s. 

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector John Wordsworth, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was a serious assault in which a man was stabbed and he is receiving ongoing hospital treatment.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw this assault, or who has any other information which they think could be relevant to our investigation.

“If you have any details which you think could help us, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43210099172.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”

Related posts

NEIL COUPE: The right man for the job?

Neil Coupe

Wokingham council leader’s February letter against Grazeley plans

Phil Creighton

Toy swap will ensure mums get a gift, while First Days get some quality donations

Daisy Hanson
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.