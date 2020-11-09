Town centre shops launch closing sales

THE OWNERS of two fashion stores in the borough has placed closing down signs in their windows.

The EWM Group operates Peacocks in Woodley’s Crockhamwell Road, and the Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Wokingham’s Market Place.

According to Retail Gazette, the company has set aside a number of stores for closure after being granteda 10-day extension of creditor protection.

At the moment, 50 stores are to close with the loss of 600 jobs.

Across the company’s 1,100 stores, more than 20,000 jobs are at risk if it files for administration.

Last month, Edinburgh Woollen Mill chief executive Steve Simpson told the BBC: “Like every retailer, we have found the past seven months extremely difficult”.