Town mayor joins Lower Earley Way litter pick

LITTER PICKERS were joined by Earley town mayor on their latest route.

On Sunday, June 13, Cllr Anne Bassett joined more than 40 residents to help clear along Lower Earley Way.

“I was delighted to be able to join and thank the group who attended the Earley Litter Pick,” she said.

It was part of the wider Great Britain Spring Clean Campaign and was jointly organised by the Earley Adopted Street Initiative, Earley Environment Group and the town council.

Led by ranger Grahame Hawker, residents spent the morning clearing litter, and reported several fly-tipping spots.

Cllr Bassett said: “This land has delightful green spaces by the River Loddon with open meadows and woods to stroll through.

“It is a vitally important green corridor for wildlife. As well as picking litter, I was able to take pictures of beautiful, rare bee orchids hidden in the trees.”

She said Earley Environment Group and the town council have written to the borough council to propose a Lower Earley Local Nature Reserve all along the strip of land.

“We are all increasingly aware of the importance of our green spaces for our wellbeing and climate and I urge residents to write in support of this proposal,” she said.