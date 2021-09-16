Town takes a bite into Wokingham’s heritage

COMMUNITY spirit was in the air as residents and producers came together for Wokingham’s Edible England Heritage Open Day on Saturday.

A range of stalls, activities and even ferret racing were enjoyed by all throughout the day.

Ale and a hog roast was on offer, along with strawberry plants and herbs for people to take home.

And art and clay activities were provided to keep the children entertained.

Elusive Brewery passes on their spent hops to Freely Fruity for compost.

And the food charity donates their surplus goods to Poppie Farm for their animals.

Freely Fruity also donated some plants to Wokingham in Need for their sensory garden.

Town Mayor Cllr Tony Lack said it was a “fantastic” day.

“Our community never ceases to amaze me; how everyone supports one another is quite special and I feel blessed to be a resident and town mayor at this time,” he said.

“Thank you to everyone who took part and came along on the day.

“We are adding photos from the day to the town council social media pages, so please do take a look.”