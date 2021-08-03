Twyford’s Twinning Association marks Bastille Day with international visit

TWYFORD residents held an international celebration earlier this month, as they came together to enjoy France’s biggest holiday.

On Thursday, July 15, Twyford Twinning Association (TTA) marked La Fête Nationale, or Bastille Day, with its first in-person meet up since the pandemic began.

The group encourages conversations and connections between communities in Twyford, Wokingham and Cuincy, in northern France.

It celebrated the day with coffee and cake at The Bia Hub, a cycling cafe on Waltham Road.

Martin Alder, secretary of TTA, said: “It was the first time we’ve seen each other face-to-face for a long time.

“It was nice to see people — a bit like meeting your family after a while.

“We’ve done all of our meetings on Zoom during the pandemic.”

TTA members enjoyed socially-distanced food and drink and held a presentation on the work it does across the two communities.

This includes running an annual competition between Twyford Comets and Cuincy’s football team, and hosting musical performances with both Twyford and Cuincy singers.

“We’re also keen to figure out if we can get a cycling group together,” Mr Alder added. “Cycling has really exploded in Wokingham so it’s something we would like to develop with people in Cuincy.”

To find out more about TTA, contact: twyfordtwinning@gmail.com