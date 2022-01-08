Travelling from Reading to Waterloo tomorrow? Catch the bus, not the train

ENGINEERING work means rail users will need to catch a bus tomorrow.

Services between Reading and Bracknell and Reading and Guildford are affected by the line shutdown on Sunday, January 9.

There will also be replacement buses in use on Sunday, January 16.

This affects people catching a train from Reading to get to either Gatwick Airport, or London Waterloo, and stations in between the destinations.

The routes are operated by Great Western Railway and South Western Railway respectively.

Rail replacement buses will run throughout the day, ensuring people can still get to their destinations.

People using these services are asked to ensure they have a valid train ticket before getting on the bus.

Covid-safe measures will also be in place.

For more details, log on to: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/currentAndFuture.aspx?TravelDate=09%2F01%2F2022&TOC=sw