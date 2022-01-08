Wokingham.Today

Travelling from Reading to Waterloo tomorrow? Catch the bus, not the train

by Phil Creighton0
Rail replacement buses will be in use on Sunday, January 9, and also January 16 Picture: Phil Creighton

ENGINEERING work means rail users will need to catch a bus tomorrow.

Services between Reading and Bracknell and Reading and Guildford are affected by the line shutdown on Sunday, January 9.

There will also be replacement buses in use on Sunday, January 16.

This affects people catching a train from Reading to get to either Gatwick Airport, or London Waterloo, and stations in between the destinations.

The routes are operated by Great Western Railway and South Western Railway respectively.

Rail replacement buses will run throughout the day, ensuring people can still get to their destinations.

People using these services are asked to ensure they have a valid train ticket before getting on the bus.

Covid-safe measures will also be in place.

For more details, log on to: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/currentAndFuture.aspx?TravelDate=09%2F01%2F2022&TOC=sw

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Christmas and New Year opening times for Citizens Advice Wokingham

Jake Morrison

Winnersh homeowner scoops dream holiday in People’s Postcode Lottery

Phil Creighton

Local bus operator keeps customers safe with gallons of hand sanitiser

Jess Warren