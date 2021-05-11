Treasure hunt in Earley for Christian Aid Week

FIVE CHURCHES in Earley have organised a treasure hunt next weekend to support Christian Aid.

Residents are being encouraged to walk or cycle between St Peter’s Church, St Nicolas Church, Brookside Church, Salvation Army, and Trinity Church to find the clues.

Two letters and a question to think about, will be displayed at each location.

Once all 10 letters have been gathered, residents should complete the anagram to find the treasure location.

Residents can join the hunt from Friday, May 14 until Sunday, May 16.

Treasure will be at the secret location between 4pm and 5.30pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Donations will go to Christian Aid, which is currently building water storage systems in Kenya to mitigate climate change-induced drought.

To donate, visit: giving.tapsimple.org/online/christian-aid/earley-treasure-hunt-a5486

For more details, visit http://www.stnicolas.org.uk/event/christian-aid/