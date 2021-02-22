Wokingham.Today

Tree Council gifts new elm to Charvil

by Jess Warren0
Charvil
The elm tree donated by The Tree Council to Charvil

THIRTY trees have been planted to commemorate three decades of work – and one is in Charvil.

The village’s tree wardens were gifted a disease-resistant elm tree by The Tree Council to celebrate the national Tree Warden Scheme’s 30th birthday. They were given to wardens across the country.

Tree wardens Sarah Swatridge and Claire Andersen planted the new tree, which now represents the wardens’ coming of age and the group’s relationship with the Parish Council.

“We are thrilled to have been selected [by The Tree Council] and hope the community comes to value this tree for years to come,”  Ms Swatridge said.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

University of Reading supports funding for farmers

Jess Warren

Grand Big Mac is back … and this time it's bringing home the bacon

Phil Creighton

TIER 4: Call to delay reopening of Wokingham’s secondary schools following coronavirus surge

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Support Workingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.