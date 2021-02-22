Tree Council gifts new elm to Charvil

THIRTY trees have been planted to commemorate three decades of work – and one is in Charvil.

The village’s tree wardens were gifted a disease-resistant elm tree by The Tree Council to celebrate the national Tree Warden Scheme’s 30th birthday. They were given to wardens across the country.

Tree wardens Sarah Swatridge and Claire Andersen planted the new tree, which now represents the wardens’ coming of age and the group’s relationship with the Parish Council.

“We are thrilled to have been selected [by The Tree Council] and hope the community comes to value this tree for years to come,” Ms Swatridge said.