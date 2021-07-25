Tree felling causes Wokingham town centre road to close

RECTORY ROAD in Wokingham town is currently closed to traffic to allow a tree to be removed.

Traffic through the town centre, particularly along Rose Street, is reported to be running slowly.

It is backing up along Reading Road as motorists are caught in the delays.

Work started early this morning and will see the tree, a large fir, to be felled.

Wokingham Borough Council has a diversion in place.

The alternative route for all northbound traffic shall be by proceeding via A329 Shute End, A329 Reading Road, Holt Lane, Jubilee Avenue, A321 Milton Road and A321 Glebelands Road.



The alternative route for all southbound traffic shall be by proceeding via Rose Street, A329 Wiltshire Road, A329 Peach Street, A329 Market Place, A329 Broad Street, A329 Shute End, A329 Reading Road, Holt Lane, Jubilee Avenue, A321 Milton Road and A321 Glebelands Road.