Wokingham.Today

Tree felling causes Wokingham town centre road to close

by Phil Creighton0
Tree Rectory Road
Rectory Road is closed while expert tree fellers remove a dangerous pine Picture: Ian Hydon

RECTORY ROAD in Wokingham town is currently closed to traffic to allow a tree to be removed.

Traffic through the town centre, particularly along Rose Street, is reported to be running slowly.

It is backing up along Reading Road as motorists are caught in the delays.

Work started early this morning and will see the tree, a large fir, to be felled.

Wokingham Borough Council has a diversion in place.

The alternative route for all northbound traffic shall be by proceeding via A329 Shute End, A329 Reading Road, Holt Lane, Jubilee Avenue, A321 Milton Road and A321 Glebelands Road.

The alternative route for all southbound traffic shall be by proceeding via Rose Street, A329 Wiltshire Road, A329 Peach Street, A329 Market Place, A329 Broad Street, A329 Shute End, A329 Reading Road, Holt Lane, Jubilee Avenue, A321 Milton Road and A321 Glebelands Road.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Mark Bowen on: Swift's stunner, clean sheet, consecutive wins, Rafael, upcoming fixtures

Andy Preston

Holt pupils appeal for £10,000 to create mosaic tribute to teacher

Phil Creighton

CHURCH NOTES: An unwelcome gift

Guest contributor
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.