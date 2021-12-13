Tree-mendous community spirit

VOLUNTEERS in Charvil spent a weekend braving the weather to plant trees in the village last month.

It was part of two green initiatives being carried out by Charvil Parish Council in response to the climate emergency declared by Wokingham Borough Council.

The work took place despite the wind and rain on Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28.

And Rt Hon Theresa May was also there to show her support by planting the final tree of the weekend.

Mrs May, who attended the COP 26 summit in Glasgow, said that she was pleased that the event had come to fruition, thanks to the community effort.

“Tree planting was highlighted by the summit as essential to the health of the planet,” she said.

The first set of trees were planted at St Patrick’s recreation ground, Park View Drive North, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy. The project was created to celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee next year.

It is hoped that the 24 silver birches and one small leaf lime planted will enhance the landscape at the park. A further 15 trees, including rowan and crab apple, will be planted around the parish next spring.

A community orchard was also started, with six fruit trees planted behind the village hall on Park Lane. Residents have sponsored the trees. As well as planting them, it is hoped sponsors will look after their tree until it is established.

Mike Heath, chair of the parish council, said this will become an annual event until 30 trees are planted in the orchard. He hopes that it will be enjoyed in the future as a source of free fruit.

“It is also something which is beneficial for the environment and wildlife,” he added.