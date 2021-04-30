Trevor, from Shinfield, has the ultimate trek in his sights – with your help

A SHINFIELD resident is walking the length of the UK for his latest charity fundraiser — and he said the cause hits close to home.

Army officer Trevor Bowman is travelling the distance between Land’s End and John o’ Groats over the coming year in a bid to raise funds for the Royal British Legion (RBL).

He said he was inspired to take on the 874-mile challenge after the RBL suffered financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year, the Poppy Appeal didn’t do particularly well because the RBL couldn’t take money boxes around, so not much was done in the way of collections,” Mr Bowman explained.

“We also weren’t able to have our full remembrance parade in Arborfield, and that is normally when we get a lot of donations.”

Mr Bowman said the Arborfield RBL raised around £17,000 in 2019.

Now, to generate much-needed funds and keep his fitness levels up, he has decided to travel the nearly 900-mile journey through daily walks and runs around Wokingham borough.

“I want to cover the distance by December 31,” he explained. “But I actually started in March so I’m three months behind schedule.

“I think I’m doing quite well though, and have covered 200 miles already.”

He has been tackling the challenge with regular commutes on foot around Shinfield, Arborfield and Reading town centre.

And the army officer said he feels motivated to complete the distance because it has become quite a personal challenge.

“I work with a soldier who broke his neck last year,” Mr Bowman explained. “He’s now undergoing rehabilitation, and the RBL have stepped in to offer financial and practical support to his family.

“This has made the fundraiser very personal, because I feel like I’m helping contribute to his recovery in a way.”

The Shinfield resident said since starting the challenge, he has received a lot of verbal support from members of the community.

“A lot of people are supporting me with words of encouragement,” he said. “I’m currently trying to raise £300, but I hope to raise more than that — especially over the summer months.

So far, Mr Bowman has raised £135.

Donate to Mr Bowman’s fundraiser here: www.gofundme.com/f/arborfield-royal-british-legion