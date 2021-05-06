A MORRIS dancer who captured the hearts of friends and audiences with her zest for life and friendliness has died.

Ann Wilson, known to many as Annie, kept dancing into her 80s, performing at a folk festival just 18 months ago.

Annie Wilson dancing with Hurst Morris People at Hurst Show

She lived in Wokingham town centre where she greeted many for sociable chats. She previously lived at Heathlands Road, Wokingham. Earlier she lived in Crowthorne with her beloved husband Alec, who worked at Crowthorne’s Transport Research Laboratory. He died 44 years ago.

Annie loved dancing, joining Hurst Morris People (HuMP) in the 1990s and also attending WAT Dance English country dance group at Dunsden Green.

Some of Annie’s HuMP friends, Mary Esslemont of Earley and Margaret and Mike Russell recalled their memories of her.

“Annie was a popular member of her folk dance groups. And audiences were struck by her happy smiling face as she danced. She often brought her sister June along to watch,” they said.

“Her friendly, sociable nature meant she took part fully in everything. After dancing at a pub or fete she would join the musicians with her tambourine or spoons which she played with relish.

“On her travels with HuMP she was the life and soul of the party with many funny stories. She also took part in our annual mummers’ play dressed as a green dragon.”

In recent times, Annie, who didn’t discuss her age, joined Marlow Ukelele group, joining in with the singing with great spirit.

Annie Wilson dancing at Hurst Show

Annie’s sister June Forbes, of Banbury, said Annie had worked at an Egham research laboratory where she met Alec, before joining British Overseas Airways Corporation at Heathrow airport. June added: “She’d seen the aircraft and wished to travel. She worked in the office and then transferred to British European Airways, working on the check in desks and sorting out problems.”

She later worked for Pan American World Airways. Annie spoke afterwards with great sadness about one flight that she helped checked in. It was flight 103 which in 1988 exploded over Lockerbie in Scotland, killing all 259 on board. Annie’s other sister Pamela lives in Lancashire.

Annie, who was treated for cancer last year, was born in Portsmouth. Her family would like to thank Horton General Hospital at Banbury for all their support and care for Annie.

Her funeral is on May 18 at noon. For details of a video link to see the service, contact Sara Hay-Jahans call 07784 521759 or email hayjahans1@aol.co.uk

Donations in Annie’s memory can be made to: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/donations-in-memory-of-ann-wilson