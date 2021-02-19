Tributes paid to former Foundry College headteacher, Jay Blundell

TRIBUTES HAVE been made to the headteacher of Foundry College, who died last month.

Jay Blundell first worked in Wokingham borough at Bulmershe School from 2000, before acting as interim virtual head for Looked After Children.

She joined Foundry College, initially as interim headteacher in 2016, and later as headteacher.

In a statement from the school, Ms Blundell was described as a “truly amazing and marvellous role model”.

It said: “The passing away of Jay is an inconsolable loss to the educational world. Jay commanded the respect and admiration of all her colleagues in headship for her passionate commitment to real education, not just examination grades.

“Her ethos for the value of education, intellectual curiosity and individuality inspired many students’ lives by fostering confidence and self-belief.”

The school said Ms Blundell changed many lives, by giving students hope and opportunities when they thought they had none.

The tribute said: “Jay invariably made a big impression on all who met her. She was imbued with striking flair, energy and vigour and committed herself passionately to create a positive culture of excellence.

“She had high expectations of her students which enabled them to develop their personal confidence and self-esteem and meet their full potential.

“Her leadership style was strong and tenacious yet persuasive, and she invariably possessed the art of carrying people with her.

“Looking back, it is striking how much Foundry College evolved during Jay’s leadership and

all along her commitment to

learn, inspire and improve never wavered.”

The school said Ms Blundell was always proud, dignified and poised,and touched the lives of students, parents and colleagues with kindness and care.

“She has been hugely influential in the development of staff and students,” the tribute said.

“She was an inspirational and remarkable woman and was a shining example of a great leader.

“She emanated wisdom and support for her students and staff alike. Jay was a powerful, principled woman who exhibited true leadership on behalf of others.”

Foundry College’s website has a link to a book of condolences available to anyone who wishes to add any messages of support and sympathy.

The school said it’s thoughts are with Ms Blundell’s family members and everyone touched by her work.

In the coming weeks there will be an opportunity to celebrate and mark her life appropriately.

For more details, log on to www.tomalins.co.uk