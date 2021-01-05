Tributes paid to teenager Olly Stephens

TRIBUTES have been paid to a teenager from Reading who died following an incident in Emmer Green on Sunday.

Around 3.50pm, 13-year-old Olly Stephens was attacked in Bugs Bottom park, near St Barnabas Road.

He died of his injuries, thought to be stab wounds, and police have arrested four boys and one girl aged between 13 and 14.

Reading East MP Matt Rodda said: “I’d like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the boy who died in a dreadful incident in Bugs Bottom on Sunday. This was a truly shocking crime, committed in a peaceful park on the edge of Reading.”

“Bugs Bottom, for those people who don’t know it, is full of dog walkers, the odd runner, and families going for a Sunday walk, and (for) it (to be) happening here is particularly disturbing to the local community.

“Please help if you can. If you were in the Bugs Bottom area between 3pm and 4.30pm on Sunday, or if you have any information whatsoever, please do report it to Thames Valley Police using their online form.”

And Olly’s family have said that they are now facing every parents’ worst nightmare.

In a statement, they said: “My wife, daughter and I would like to wholeheartedly thank a Good Samaritan that tried valiantly to save Oliver, an off-duty doctor who also offered her help, all the emergency services that attended the scene who have been exemplary, the forensic team and all staff that are still on the case, and our families, neighbours, friends and colleagues who have sent their valued love and support.”

They added: “Oliver was an enigma, having both autism and suspected Pathological Demand Avoidance he became a challenge we never shied away from.

“He was hilariously funny, charming and beautiful.

“He could get his own way with a wry smile and a cheeky grin. He always stood his ground and fought for the underdog while having an amazing depth of love, warmth and wit.

“In his final moments, he must have been terrified. Fighting to get home, he had everything to live for. We now have only memories.

“An Olly-sized hole has been left in our hearts.

“Gentle shoulder charge, love ya mate XXX.”

On Monday, January 3, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “We have arrested five young people in connection with this tragic incident, but I would urge anybody who has any information surrounding what happened yesterday to please make contact with Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting incident reference number 1069 of 3 January or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”