Tributes paid to Woodley town mayor, Cllr David Mills

Dave Mills
Cllr Dave Mills, the town mayor of Woodley

WOODLEY’S town mayor had died.

Dave Mills was elected in June last year, his second stint in the role.

He had previously served for the municipal year 2015-16.

First elected in 2007, he was a town councillor for Warren ward.

During his tenure, he served on several committees including the Town Council’s Planning & Community Committee, Strategy & Resources Committee, Risk Management Working Party, Standing Orders & Financial Regulations Working Party and its Urgency Committee.

South Lake North ward councillor Jenny Cheng said: “Serving the residents of Woodley was very important to Dave.

“His pride of joy, however, was while in the position of Town Mayor of Woodley, which he held to be an honour.

“I worked with him for many years and I know he was always willing to help anyone.

“We shall all miss him.”

