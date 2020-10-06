Trick or Treat: Spooktacular event planned for Twyford families

MANY families are cancelling their annual trick or treat outing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But, to make sure children still get to take part in the spooky season, a Twyford resident is proposing a different kind of event this year — a Covid-safe Hallowe’en Hunt.

Rebecca Meeuwissen is busy encouraging villagers to put out all manner of Hallowe’en decorations.

Then, rather than knocking on people’s doors, children and their families can dress up, go on a walk and spot their favourite creepy creatures from afar.

And the idea is that every time children come across a Hallowe’en house, they get a sweet from their parents.

“Because of coronavirus restrictions, and as lockdown is looking more and more imminent, I wanted to find something fun for the children to do,” Ms Meuuwissen said.

“I don’t have children but I’m a Girl Guide leader, and I know how excited children get at this time of year to dress up and have a look at all the decorations.

“Every year for the past 10 years I’ve always decorated my house, in the hope I can get a few local kids to come and trick or treat for us,” she added.

She is currently setting up an interactive map for ‘Hallowe’en Hunters’ around Twyford — and houses in Ruscombe, Hurst and Charvil are also being included.

“I’m putting a virtual guide together that people can download. Then they can see which streets are getting involved,” she explained.

“And I’m trying to get people to encourage their neighbours to get involved so children can walk down the road and find four or five houses, not just one.”

Ms Meeuwissen hopes the Hallowe’en Hunt will be similar to the bear hunt which took place earlier this year, where children went out to look for rainbows and teddies in people’s windows during lockdown.

The Twyford Hallowe’en Hunt is a free event and will be held from Friday, October 30 until Sunday, November 1.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/649500082369827