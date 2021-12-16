Trinity Concert Band partners with The Cowshed this Christmas

TRINITY Concert Band will live-stream its fundraising Christmas concert this weekend.

The Lower Earley-based symphonic wind band will be celebrating its 20th anniversary by supporting its chosen charity for 2022, The Cowshed.

The charity will have a stall at the Reading University Great Hall concert, with craft items for sale.

And the event will be live-streamed this Saturday, December 18, for those who cannot make it.

The decision to live-stream was made after tickets for the concert sold out in just one week. It will be available to watch on the band’s website and Facebook page. The concert will be free to watch online, starting at 4pm.

Donations to The Cowshed are encouraged.

The Cowshed provides good-quality cleaned and ironed clothes and other essentials free to anyone in need across Berkshire.

It supports people in a number of difficult situations, including those fleeing domestic abuse, individuals and families experiencing emergency re-housing and the homeless.

The band’s first live-streamed concert in October proved a success, with viewers across the world raising more than £400 for Reading-based gardening charity Thrive.

For more information, visit: trinityband.co.uk/livestream