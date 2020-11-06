Trio jailed for violent robbery in Shinfield

A TRIO of robbers has been jailed after a raid on a Shinfield home.

Muhammed Faraz Akram, 25 and from Southcote Lane, Reading, Samir Sheikh, 36 and from Wildmoor Lane, Hook, Hampshire, and Gareth Inglis, 39 and from Grafton Road, Reading, were all convicted of one count of robbery by a unanimous jury at Reading Crown Court, following a 14-day-trial.

On Friday, October 23, Akram was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, with Inglis and Sheikh both being handed prison terms of four years’ and nine months.

Their raid took place around 10pm on Thursday, February 13. The court heard that the three men entered the residence, all wearing face coverings, one of whom was in possession of a knife.

They assaulted a man in his thirties, who suffered bruising and swelling to his cheek.

The punches to the victim’s face caused an earring to be pulled out of his ear, and he also sustained scratches to his neck where he was held.

There were two women at the address, one of which was subjected to a physical assault. Neither sustained any injuries.

The men left with cash and drugs and then arrested the same day and charged the following day.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rebecca Cartwright of Thames Valley Police, said: “We take offences of this nature very seriously.

“This was an offence where someone suffered an injury and I am satisfied that having been convicted and sentenced by the courts, these individuals will no longer a threat to the public.”

She added: “I hope that this outcome serves as a reminder that if you choose to involve yourself in violent crime we will investigate fully, we will arrest you and we will seek to bring you before the courts.”