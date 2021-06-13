Trust launches consultation for Winnersh SEND school

THE CONSULTATION has opened for a new SEND school in Winnersh.

Maiden Erlegh Trust is hosting two drop-in events, for residents to meet members of the trust, ask questions and share their views.

Oak Tree School has been approved by the Department for Education and is proposed to open next September.

It would have places for 150 children from Year 1 to Year 13 with complex needs, including Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnoses.

Entry to the school would be via Woodward Close.

The consultation period is running for six weeks, ending on Monday, July 19, at noon. The first drop-in event will be on Wednesday, June 30, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at Maiden Erlegh School, Silverdale Road, Earley.

The second drop-in event will run on Thursday, July 15, at the same time.

It will be at Maiden Erlegh School in Reading, 81 Crescent Road, Reading. Residents must book a place in advance.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Due to the varying covid regulations we need to maintain a register of all stakeholders who would like to attend our events, including drop-ins, in case we need to contact you to move the event to a virtual meeting online.

“It will take you less than a minute to complete and will ensure you receive the most up to date information about our drop-in events, stakeholder consultation and project progress.”

Residents can also complete a survey via: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/GKVRBYJ

To book a place at a drop-in, visit: bit.ly/OakTreeConsultation