Wokingham.Today

Trust your gut, says science

by Phil Creighton0
Gut
Picture: Alicia Harper from Pixabay

TRUSTING your gut has some real science to it. Described as the gut-brain axis, there is a direct connection through biological chemicals.

Many of us describe our feelings through our digestive system, from having guts to gut instinct and feeling gutted.

Research from Yakult shows that two-thirds of people trust their gut so much that they always or often follow their gut instinct.

Psychologist Dr Aria, said there is real science behind our gut instincts.

“The gut and brain appear to communicate on a regular basis, through the direct physical connection of the vagus nerve and through chemical messengers called neurotransmitters, such as dopamine and serotonin,” she said.

“These important brain chemicals are often described as happiness or feel-good hormones since they influence our mood and emotions.

“Fascinatingly, neurotransmitters are also produced by gut cells and the trillions of microbes that live in our gut, known as the gut microbiota.

“They help produce these neurotransmitters and it is estimated that more than 90% of the serotonin in our body is produced within the gut.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Under carters orders: sign up for Farley Hill soapbox race

Laura Scardarella

Solicitors raise £600,000 for cancer charity

Phil Creighton

Success for Wokingham’s virtual market, says borough council

Charlotte King
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.