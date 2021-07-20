Trust your gut, says science

TRUSTING your gut has some real science to it. Described as the gut-brain axis, there is a direct connection through biological chemicals.

Many of us describe our feelings through our digestive system, from having guts to gut instinct and feeling gutted.

Research from Yakult shows that two-thirds of people trust their gut so much that they always or often follow their gut instinct.

Psychologist Dr Aria, said there is real science behind our gut instincts.

“The gut and brain appear to communicate on a regular basis, through the direct physical connection of the vagus nerve and through chemical messengers called neurotransmitters, such as dopamine and serotonin,” she said.

“These important brain chemicals are often described as happiness or feel-good hormones since they influence our mood and emotions.

“Fascinatingly, neurotransmitters are also produced by gut cells and the trillions of microbes that live in our gut, known as the gut microbiota.

“They help produce these neurotransmitters and it is estimated that more than 90% of the serotonin in our body is produced within the gut.”