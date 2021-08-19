Wokingham.Today

Turned out nice again … Twyford’s brolly alley is back

by Charlotte King0
twyford umbrellas
A view of the umbrellas from the air

NOTHING can rain on Twyford’s parade now that its umbrella installation is up and running again.

The familiar, brightly-coloured brollies have been reinstated with the help of NW Property Maintenance, after they suffered the stormy weather earlier this year.

The feature returned to the alleyway in March, following a donation from Benedict Charles Financial Planning.

Robin Yeadon, chairman of Twyford Together, said it was nice to see them watching over the village again.

Nick Wheeler from NW Property Maintenance shows off his handiwork

“Twyford Together got in touch with Nick Wheeler of NW Property Maintenance who [earlier this month] fixed some new and recovered umbrellas back up,” he said.

“It does make the alleyway there a more cheery place, and the local reaction has been very positive.”

Twyford umbrellas
The umbrellas as most people will see them

Mr Wheeler, owner NW Property Maintenance, added: “My children and I have always admired this unique feature in Twyford village, so I was delighted to be asked to take on this project.

“It has been heartening to receive such lovely feedback following the installation and NW Property Maintenance is very proud to have been involved.”

