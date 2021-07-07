TV game show studio plan in Shinfield will be heard by Wokingham Borough Council next week

PLANS FOR a new TV studio will be heard by the council next week.

The 4,591 sqm studio is part of the University of Reading’s Cine Valley project in Shinfield. It will be heard by the borough council’s Development Control Committee on Wednesday, July 14.

Designed for audience-based chat and game shows, the studio could seat 600.

It will adjoin and match the look of the existing Gateway building and sit beside the Rutherford Cancer Centre.

It is hoped the TV studio will be complementary to the Shinfield Studios proposal.

Darren Browne, commercial director of the University of Reading, said demand for filming space is increasing.

“This project is perfectly suited to help provide additional space for TV productions, alongside the separate Shinfield Studios film complex,” he said.

“This studio would support 150 full-time equivalent roles involved in the running of the studios, such as engineers, electricians and office staff, as well as production roles including camera operators, sound engineers and lighting specialists, and for audience handling, such as catering and security.”

The site would also offer opportunities to university students for hands-on experience, Mr Browne said.

