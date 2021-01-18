A READING law firm is asking businesses to consider how they manage their data after Twitter was recently fined $500,000 (£369,000).

Boyes Turner, the specialist technology law firm, advises businesses in the UK and across the globe on data protection issues.

And after Twitter was fined for breaching data protection laws, it is calling on businesses big and small to make sure they are not at risk of receiving fines too.

Mark Blunden, partner and head of the firm’s technology and commercial team, said: “This shows how important it is for businesses to keep an eye on what their data processors are doing.”

He says it’s important that companies are in the know of how their data is being treated.

“It’s important to agree clear reporting and recording procedures and have these ready to provide to regulators where requested,” he added.

“Each and every breach should be recorded and assessed.”