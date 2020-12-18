Two arrested after string of burglaries across Wokingham borough and beyond

POLICE have arrested two men after a series of burglaries have taken place across Wokingham borough and further afield.

Now they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The first incident took place between 2am and 7am on Tuesday, December 8, at a home in Pamber Road, Charter Alley in Hampshire.

Thames Valley Police said that the offenders stole a silver Volkswagen Golf after taking the keys from the letterbox.

Between 5.30pm and 10pm on Friday, December 11, the patio door of a house in The Ridgeway, Woodley was smashed, and a safe containing cash and watches was stolen.

At around 8.20pm on the same day, residents of a house in Mayfair, Tilehurst heard a man’s voice shout “Hello” inside their home.

A man dressed in dark clothing closed the front door and then got into the passenger seat of a silver Volkswagen Golf that was parked nearby and then sped off.

Around 8.45pm on Saturday, December 12, the front door and a window of a house in Finchampstead Road, Wokingham, were prised open and jewellery and cufflinks were stolen.

A silver Volkswagen Golf dropped four people off and picked them up at around the time of the incident.

At around 4pm on Monday, December 14, the silver Volkswagen Golf, stolen from Charter Alley, was located in Roycroft Lane, Finchampstead.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man from Burnham and a 30-year-old man from Aldermaston on suspicion of burglary; they have been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Terry Dixon, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This is a concerning series of incidents and I would like to hear from anyone who may have any information that could assist with this investigation.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious involving a silver Volkswagen Golf between Tuesday, December 8 and Monday, December 14.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200422132. Alternatively, you can contact the independent Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.

“For advice on how to protect your home from burglars, take a look at our online Home Security Guide.”