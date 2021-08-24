Wokingham.Today

Two charged with GBH over alledged stabbing incident in Wokingham

by Staff Writer0
police

TWO men have been charged with GBH following an alledged stabbing in Wokingham’s Longs Way earlier this month.

Thames Valley Police said that the two men have also been charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place following the incident, which took place on Saturday, August 14.

The two men are Billy Owens, 34 and of no fixed abode, and Alexander Morris, 31 and of Longs Way, Wokingham.

Morris was charged on Wednesday, August 18, and Owens a day later.

The pair have been remanded on bail and will appear in Reading Crown Court on Monday, September 20.

