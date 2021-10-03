Wokingham.Today

Two charged with growing cannabis in Charvil home

by Phil Creighton0
Cannabis
Cannabis growing in the wild Stock image by NickyPe from Pixabay

Thames Valley Police has revealed that it has arrested and charged two men after cannabis plants were found growing in a Charvil home.

The force revealed in a post on social media that they conducted a warrant at an address in Charvil on Friday, October 1.

The two men have been charged with production of cannabis, and are in custody ahead of a pending court date.

The tweet they sent out read: “Wokingham South engagement Team conducted a warrant yesterday at an address in Charvil. A cannabis grow was found with 2 males who were arrested. With help from other teams, they have been charged with production of cannabis and remain in custody to attend court #charged #P7295”.

