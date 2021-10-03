Two charged with growing cannabis in Charvil home

Thames Valley Police has revealed that it has arrested and charged two men after cannabis plants were found growing in a Charvil home.

The force revealed in a post on social media that they conducted a warrant at an address in Charvil on Friday, October 1.

The two men have been charged with production of cannabis, and are in custody ahead of a pending court date.

The tweet they sent out read: “Wokingham South engagement Team conducted a warrant yesterday at an address in Charvil. A cannabis grow was found with 2 males who were arrested. With help from other teams, they have been charged with production of cannabis and remain in custody to attend court #charged #P7295”.