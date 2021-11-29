Wokingham.Today

Two in three teachers in the region don’t know how to teach a deaf child reveals new data

Picture: Gautam Arora on Unsplash

NEW RESEARCH suggests two in three teachers are not confident they can teach deaf children effectively.

Data from the National Deaf Children’s Society revealed that many teachers struggle to adapt the curriculum to teach a deaf child.

Almost all teachers polled said they would need ongoing support from someone with expert knowledge, such as a Teacher of the Deaf. But one in three had received no such support.

Martin Thacker, deputy director at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said the data should shock everyone responsible for funding deaf education.

“Teachers across the region are battling incredible pressures every day and they can’t be specialists in every disability, so it’s crucial they get the expert knowledge and support they need,” he said. “All too often, this simply isn’t being delivered.

“The Government needs to address this quickly and the upcoming SEND review is the perfect opportunity. By investing in more specialist support immediately, we can give every deaf child in the south east the chance to reach their potential.”

Mr Thacker said in the South East, Teachers of the Deaf have been cut by 25% since 2011.

