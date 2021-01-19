Two local jewellery teachers are taking a shine to writing

TWO JEWELLERY teachers are launching a book next month to help residents make their own accessories.

Janet Richardson and Machi de Waard have teamed up to create a step-by-step guide for the crafting process.

With two years of work behind it, Silver Jewellery Making will be published on Monday, February 1.

Janet, from Wokingham, says they’re both really excited about the book.

“We have put all our experience of teaching jewellery into it and the course of seven projects will take you up to designing and making your own jewellery,” she says.

“We want it to be like we are in the room with you explaining techniques and what can go wrong and why, how to put things right, how to set up a workshop, how to buy tools and materials and there are even handy hints you can try along the way.”

Janet has previously had her work featured in Vogue and displayed in the Dallas Museum of Art, US.

She has exhibited in the UK and abroad, but feels teaching is an important part of her work.

Machi, from Reading, adds: “It is perfect as a companion and guide for students learning at home. When classes do start up again, which we are very much looking forward to, it will be a great help to learn with a course.”

Machi has taught jewellery making for more than 10 years in various locations across the country.

The duo say the book includes close-up shots of the process, with clear illustrations and instructions.

The book will be available to buy next month for £17.99.

For more information, visit: www.searchpress.com/book/9781782217350/silver-jewellery-making