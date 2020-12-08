Two men jailed after drug-related knife attack near Wokingham Train Station

TWO MEN have been jailed for stabbing a man in Wokingham, and causing life-long injuries and disability.

Adam Clark, aged 19, from Richmond-upon-Thames, London and Malachi Hutchinson, aged 19, of no fixed abode, both pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm — Clark pleading guilty in March 2020 and Hutchinson in July 2020 at Reading Crown Court.

Returning to the same court for sentencing today, Clark was jailed for two years and four months and Hutchinson for two years and six months.

The incident happened on Monday, April 1, 2019 near Wokingham train station.

At roughly 9.45am, a 29-year-old man was attacked by a group sustaining multiple stab wounds to the lower torso and legs.

He required multiple blood transfusions and has sustained life-long injuries and disability.

Clark was arrested on April 18, 2019 and was charged the following day. But Hutchinson was arrested on June 19, 2019 and was charged on 17 September 2019.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alex Gillett, said: “This offence was linked to drug dealing activity and the convictions are as a result of a serious and complex investigation that spanned 18 months.

“This was a brazen, abhorrent and sickening attack whereby the victim was assaulted next to the train station in Wokingham.

“He was stabbed numerous times in full view of busy commuters, leaving him with life-threatening injuries that have become life-changing.”

He added: “Thames Valley Police is committed to stamping out knife-related crime and this investigation shows the extraordinary lengths we will go to in order to hunt down and convict those responsible.

“We have worked tirelessly in partnership with the Metropolitan Police Service and this demonstrates that criminals cannot hide behind county borders.

“Our message is clear. Committing crimes of this gravity will not be tolerated, and we will be resolute, using all our resources and expertise to bring those that do the most harm in our communities to justice.”