Two men stabbed during early-morning incident in Wokingham

A MAN from Hull has been arrested after two men were stabbed in Wokingham yesterday.

Now, Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place around 4am on Sunday, July 25, at a home in Toutley Road.

The attacker forced his way into the home and, during a row, stabbed the two men.

One of the viticms, aged 23, was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

The other man was also taken to hospital with superficial injuries.

A 25-year-old man from Hull has been arrested in connection with this incident, which police are treating as assault occasioning GBH, and he remains in police custody at this time.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Greig Williams, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I’d like to appeal to anyone who has any information at all about this serious incident to please get in touch.

“We believe this incident to be isolated, with no threat to the wider community at all.

“If you have any information which you think could help us, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43210331050.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”