Two new faces join LEP to help with green agenda

THERE are two new faces on Wokingham’s business scene, following appointments at Thames Valley Berkshire LEP this month.

Sunil Shah and Tracey Rawling Church will be joining the Local Enterprise Partnership’s (LEP) team in a new job-share to support Berkshire’s “green recovery agenda”.

The duo will lead TVBLEP’s own Net Zero strategy, as well as supporting the Government’s target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

TVBLEP has also commissioned a study to look at the sustainability strategies of Berkshire’s six local unitary authorities, including Wokingham Borough Council.

It will work with local businesses too in a bid to identify and agree any next steps in the “race to net zero”.

Mr Shah has more than 25 years’ experience in the environment sector and in 2012, he launched Wokingham sustainability firm Acclaro Advisory.

“I am looking forward to helping Berkshire understand the opportunities that it has to deliver a low carbon agenda and to be able to support them as they progress down this route,” he said.

“Covid-19 has accelerated a number of changes that have been developing slowly over the past few years such as the work-life balance, improved air quality and the societal gaps that have become more pronounced.”

Mr Shah said coronavirus has helped us “reset” how we live.

“Harnessing this new-found enthusiasm will be critical as we look to build our way forwards from the pandemic,” he added.

Ms Rawling Church also has two decades’ experience in the sustainability sector, before joining Acclaro Advisory.

She added: “I’m looking forward to helping Berkshire harness the opportunities of the low-carbon transition and play a leading role in driving innovation that can help unlock potential in other parts of the UK and even worldwide …Climate change represents a threat that is equally serious but less immediate and the challenge will be to ensure that the learnings from covid are not lost.”