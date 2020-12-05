Two new Giving Trees in Wokingham borough

LOCKDOWN has turned into Tier 2, and that means that there are now two new Giving Trees across the borough.

Customers of Nirvana Spa and The Oakingham Belle will be able to take part in the annual appeal that aims to give all children a happy Christmas.

The project is slightly different this year as the usual routine of taking tags and returning the present needed to be altered to make it Covid-safe.

Despite this, organisers are pledging to do everything they can to ensure that the appeal is a success – but to do that, they need your help.

The charities and their kind volunteers will be very busy using the vouchers to buy the presents which the children have asked for.

Last year, more than 2,500 children across Wokingham borough were helped in this way.

The main Giving Tree is in Finchampstead Road branch of Tesco, ably watched over by the store’s community champion Louise Jedras, and there are also trees in the Martins Heron and Warfield branches of Tesco, and Morrisons Woosehill and Newbury Building Society.

The Giving Tree might be different this year, but it will still create some festive magic, all thanks to you and your generosity.

Gill McKernan, who works for Barnardo’s High Close School in Wokingham, is coordinating the appeal once again.

And she is thrilled with how Wokingham residents are responding.

“The Giving Tree continues to be a great success with many tags being taken off the trees.” she said.

“The gift vouchers which have already been bought have shown the kindness and generosity of our local people.

“So many children are going to receive a wonderful present on Christmas Day thanks to them.”