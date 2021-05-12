Two Saints are winners with charity gift

A CONSTRUCTION firm has donated £650 to a Wokingham charity, Two Saints.

Balfour Beatty, which carries out projects across the borough including the Major Highways Programme, donated the funds to Two Saints with a “socially-distanced cheque” last week.

The charity supports those affected by homelessness across southern England, including in Berkshire.

Donna Ind, manager of Two Saints’ outreach service, said: “We’d like to thank everyone involved in this fantastic fundraising effort.

“The donation we’ve received will be put to excellent use, allowing us to hold activity sessions for our Wokingham clients, with the aim of improving their health and wellbeing, increasing their confidence, and reducing isolation.”

A spokesperson for Balfour Beatty added: “We are committed to leaving a lasting, positive legacy for the communities in which we operate.”

They said the firm’s latest fundraiser raised more than £4,500, which has now been distributed equally among seven charities.

“This includes three local to our Wokingham Major Highways project, which we are delivering for Wokingham Borough Council,” they added.