Wokingham.Today

Two Saints are winners with charity gift

by Charlotte King0
Two Sisters Balfour Beatty
Two Sisters has received a cheque from Balfour Beatty

A CONSTRUCTION firm has donated £650 to a Wokingham charity, Two Saints.

Balfour Beatty, which carries out projects across the borough including the Major Highways Programme, donated the funds to Two Saints with a “socially-distanced cheque” last week.

The charity supports those affected by homelessness across southern England, including in Berkshire.

Donna Ind, manager of Two Saints’ outreach service, said: “We’d like to thank everyone involved in this fantastic fundraising effort.

“The donation we’ve received will be put to excellent use, allowing us to hold activity sessions for our Wokingham clients, with the aim of improving their health and wellbeing, increasing their confidence, and reducing isolation.”

A spokesperson for Balfour Beatty added: “We are committed to leaving a lasting, positive legacy for the communities in which we operate.”

They said the firm’s latest fundraiser raised more than £4,500, which has now been distributed equally among seven charities.

“This includes three local to our Wokingham Major Highways project, which we are delivering for Wokingham Borough Council,” they added.

Related posts

Wokingham Under-11s clinch Surrey League title

Tom Crocker

LOCKDOWN BUSINESS: Keep networking to build for business success

Charlotte King

Wokingham Borough Council makes changes to Blue Badge application process

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.